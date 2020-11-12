COVID-19 cases continue to rise: St. Lawrence County reports 16 on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.
There have been 549 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 110 of which are currently active.
Of the 549 positive cases, 434 cases have been released from isolation and 12 are currently hospitalized. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of November 11, there have been 97,662 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
