NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on February 3.
In this update, Governor Hochul confirmed that the COVID-19 seven-day average is continuing to decline in all regions of the State.
“The steady decline in hospitalizations and cases should motivate all New Yorkers to continue to do the right thing and take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated as soon as you can. Encourage your family members, friends, and especially your children to get the vaccine as well.”
Thursday’s data on COVID-19 in New York State is summarized below.
- Test Results Reported – 191,908
- Total Positive – 9,418
- Percent Positive – 4.91%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.51%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,177 (-451)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 689
- Patients in ICU – 995 (-99)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 563 (-78)
- Total Discharges – 274,754 (+958)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 114
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,345
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,683
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,040,611
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,933
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,379
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%
Each region’s seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|January 31, 2022
|February 1, 2022
|February 2, 2022
|Capital Region
|72.02
|68.47
|62.40
|Central New York
|94.74
|88.65
|81.15
|Finger Lakes
|63.18
|59.48
|52.79
|Long Island
|52.09
|45.36
|40.22
|Mid-Hudson
|52.82
|47.69
|42.16
|Mohawk Valley
|88.05
|82.63
|75.62
|New York City
|49.91
|44.61
|38.96
|North Country
|99.12
|96.97
|93.29
|Southern Tier
|88.39
|86.52
|76.73
|Western New York
|69.61
|62.96
|58.45
|Statewide
|59.04
|53.79
|48.03
Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|January 31, 2022
|February 1, 2022
|February 2, 2022
|Capital Region
|9.41%
|9.13%
|8.54%
|Central New York
|12.17%
|12.25%
|11.29%
|Finger Lakes
|9.90%
|9.58%
|8.74%
|Long Island
|7.58%
|6.86%
|6.37%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.82%
|5.79%
|5.38%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.96%
|9.55%
|9.06%
|New York City
|4.26%
|3.95%
|3.59%
|North Country
|13.00%
|12.70%
|12.20%
|Southern Tier
|8.07%
|7.79%
|7.21%
|Western New York
|11.25%
|10.68%
|9.92%
|Statewide
|6.27%
|5.96%
|5.51%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|January 31, 2022
|February 1, 2022
|February 2, 2022
|Bronx
|3.67%
|3.63%
|3.37%
|Kings
|4.30%
|4.00%
|3.58%
|New York
|3.53%
|3.33%
|3.08%
|Queens
|5.12%
|4.55%
|4.13%
|Richmond
|5.41%
|5.09%
|4.62%
Yesterday, 9,418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,809,825. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|56,072
|175
|Allegany
|8,406
|44
|Broome
|42,744
|152
|Cattaraugus
|14,635
|60
|Cayuga
|15,128
|39
|Chautauqua
|22,642
|89
|Chemung
|20,313
|59
|Chenango
|8,734
|49
|Clinton
|15,134
|122
|Columbia
|9,522
|36
|Cortland
|9,915
|60
|Delaware
|7,279
|34
|Dutchess
|61,983
|144
|Erie
|201,442
|544
|Essex
|5,171
|32
|Franklin
|8,519
|45
|Fulton
|11,793
|53
|Genesee
|13,241
|34
|Greene
|8,195
|28
|Hamilton
|797
|6
|Herkimer
|13,109
|38
|Jefferson
|18,722
|96
|Lewis
|5,922
|29
|Livingston
|11,092
|30
|Madison
|12,184
|69
|Monroe
|146,231
|347
|Montgomery
|11,241
|43
|Nassau
|392,767
|576
|Niagara
|46,187
|107
|NYC
|2,238,540
|3,072
|Oneida
|50,523
|177
|Onondaga
|103,195
|347
|Ontario
|18,758
|70
|Orange
|103,566
|231
|Orleans
|8,334
|20
|Oswego
|23,641
|104
|Otsego
|9,203
|48
|Putnam
|22,912
|34
|Rensselaer
|29,695
|123
|Rockland
|89,909
|96
|Saratoga
|43,541
|176
|Schenectady
|31,349
|123
|Schoharie
|4,717
|29
|Schuyler
|3,256
|13
|Seneca
|5,480
|31
|St. Lawrence
|19,345
|102
|Steuben
|18,707
|78
|Suffolk
|417,188
|626
|Sullivan
|17,734
|58
|Tioga
|10,119
|40
|Tompkins
|16,534
|66
|Ulster
|29,926
|106
|Warren
|12,743
|59
|Washington
|11,388
|63
|Wayne
|16,306
|54
|Westchester
|242,888
|295
|Wyoming
|8,038
|20
|Yates
|3,170
|17
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|318
|195
|61.3%
|123
|38.7%
|Central New York
|213
|156
|73.2%
|57
|26.8%
|Finger Lakes
|559
|282
|50.4%
|277
|49.6%
|Long Island
|956
|497
|52.0%
|459
|48.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|613
|336
|54.8%
|277
|45.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|82
|64.6%
|45
|35.4%
|New York City
|2,633
|1,309
|49.7%
|1,324
|50.3%
|North Country
|112
|59
|52.7%
|53
|47.3%
|Southern Tier
|166
|82
|49.4%
|84
|50.6%
|Western New York
|480
|261
|54.4%
|219
|45.6%
|Statewide
|6,177
|3,259
|52.8%
|2,918
|47.2%
Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|13
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|4
|Greene
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|19
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|5
|Nassau
|8
|New York
|3
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|17
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|5