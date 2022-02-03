NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on February 3.

In this update, Governor Hochul confirmed that the COVID-19 seven-day average is continuing to decline in all regions of the State.

“The steady decline in hospitalizations and cases should motivate all New Yorkers to continue to do the right thing and take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated as soon as you can. Encourage your family members, friends, and especially your children to get the vaccine as well.”

Thursday’s data on COVID-19 in New York State is summarized below.

Test Results Reported – 191,908

Total Positive – 9,418

Percent Positive – 4.91%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.51%

Patient Hospitalization – 6,177 (-451)

Patients Newly Admitted – 689

Patients in ICU – 995 (-99)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 563 (-78)

Total Discharges – 274,754 (+958)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 114

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,345

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,683

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,040,611

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,933

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,379

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%

Each region’s seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 Capital Region 72.02 68.47 62.40 Central New York 94.74 88.65 81.15 Finger Lakes 63.18 59.48 52.79 Long Island 52.09 45.36 40.22 Mid-Hudson 52.82 47.69 42.16 Mohawk Valley 88.05 82.63 75.62 New York City 49.91 44.61 38.96 North Country 99.12 96.97 93.29 Southern Tier 88.39 86.52 76.73 Western New York 69.61 62.96 58.45 Statewide 59.04 53.79 48.03

Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 Capital Region 9.41% 9.13% 8.54% Central New York 12.17% 12.25% 11.29% Finger Lakes 9.90% 9.58% 8.74% Long Island 7.58% 6.86% 6.37% Mid-Hudson 5.82% 5.79% 5.38% Mohawk Valley 9.96% 9.55% 9.06% New York City 4.26% 3.95% 3.59% North Country 13.00% 12.70% 12.20% Southern Tier 8.07% 7.79% 7.21% Western New York 11.25% 10.68% 9.92% Statewide 6.27% 5.96% 5.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 Bronx 3.67% 3.63% 3.37% Kings 4.30% 4.00% 3.58% New York 3.53% 3.33% 3.08% Queens 5.12% 4.55% 4.13% Richmond 5.41% 5.09% 4.62%

Yesterday, 9,418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,809,825. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,072 175 Allegany 8,406 44 Broome 42,744 152 Cattaraugus 14,635 60 Cayuga 15,128 39 Chautauqua 22,642 89 Chemung 20,313 59 Chenango 8,734 49 Clinton 15,134 122 Columbia 9,522 36 Cortland 9,915 60 Delaware 7,279 34 Dutchess 61,983 144 Erie 201,442 544 Essex 5,171 32 Franklin 8,519 45 Fulton 11,793 53 Genesee 13,241 34 Greene 8,195 28 Hamilton 797 6 Herkimer 13,109 38 Jefferson 18,722 96 Lewis 5,922 29 Livingston 11,092 30 Madison 12,184 69 Monroe 146,231 347 Montgomery 11,241 43 Nassau 392,767 576 Niagara 46,187 107 NYC 2,238,540 3,072 Oneida 50,523 177 Onondaga 103,195 347 Ontario 18,758 70 Orange 103,566 231 Orleans 8,334 20 Oswego 23,641 104 Otsego 9,203 48 Putnam 22,912 34 Rensselaer 29,695 123 Rockland 89,909 96 Saratoga 43,541 176 Schenectady 31,349 123 Schoharie 4,717 29 Schuyler 3,256 13 Seneca 5,480 31 St. Lawrence 19,345 102 Steuben 18,707 78 Suffolk 417,188 626 Sullivan 17,734 58 Tioga 10,119 40 Tompkins 16,534 66 Ulster 29,926 106 Warren 12,743 59 Washington 11,388 63 Wayne 16,306 54 Westchester 242,888 295 Wyoming 8,038 20 Yates 3,170 17

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 318 195 61.3% 123 38.7% Central New York 213 156 73.2% 57 26.8% Finger Lakes 559 282 50.4% 277 49.6% Long Island 956 497 52.0% 459 48.0% Mid-Hudson 613 336 54.8% 277 45.2% Mohawk Valley 127 82 64.6% 45 35.4% New York City 2,633 1,309 49.7% 1,324 50.3% North Country 112 59 52.7% 53 47.3% Southern Tier 166 82 49.4% 84 50.6% Western New York 480 261 54.4% 219 45.6% Statewide 6,177 3,259 52.8% 2,918 47.2%

Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: