WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in local school districts, with some reporting over 100 cases in a one-week period.

The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. Some have even been forced to cancel classes due to staffing shortages in recent days.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 14 and January 24. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 25 0 15 40 Belleville Henderson 12 54 0 26 80 Carthage 56 327 18 139 466 General Brown 58 239 6 42 281 Indian River 131 550 13 96 646 LaFargeville 9 62 1 16 78 Lyme 14 75 2 7 82 Sackets Harbor 11 54 0 7 61 South Jefferson 33 334 13 83 471 Thousand Islands 15 116 7 26 142 Watertown 76 527 36 128 655 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 4 103 3 43 139 Copenhagen 0 72 0 27 99 Harrisville 0 17 0 0 17 Lowville 38 258 8 41 299 South Lewis 24 182 1 44 226 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 15 172 5 39 211 Canton 70 197 2 24 221 Clifton-Fine 0 21 0 8 29 Colton-Pierrepont 3 91 0 14 105 Edwards-Knox 7 94 2 25 119 Gouverneur 33 322 2 73 395 Hammond 2 25 2 8 33 Hermon-Dekalb 15 76 3 21 97 Heuvelton 0 57 0 19 76 Lisbon 0 51 0 7 58 Madrid-Waddington 21 164 1 27 191 Massena 69 406 6 69 475 Morristown 12 54 0 15 69 Norwood-Norfolk 32 188 11 43 241 Ogdensburg 40 221 10 59 280 Parishville-Hopkinton 5 46 2 25 71 Potsdam 17 150 2 60 210 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

