WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in local school districts, with some reporting over 100 cases in a one-week period.
The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. Some have even been forced to cancel classes due to staffing shortages in recent days.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 14 and January 24. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|0
|25
|0
|15
|40
|Belleville Henderson
|12
|54
|0
|26
|80
|Carthage
|56
|327
|18
|139
|466
|General Brown
|58
|239
|6
|42
|281
|Indian River
|131
|550
|13
|96
|646
|LaFargeville
|9
|62
|1
|16
|78
|Lyme
|14
|75
|2
|7
|82
|Sackets Harbor
|11
|54
|0
|7
|61
|South Jefferson
|33
|334
|13
|83
|471
|Thousand Islands
|15
|116
|7
|26
|142
|Watertown
|76
|527
|36
|128
|655
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|4
|103
|3
|43
|139
|Copenhagen
|0
|72
|0
|27
|99
|Harrisville
|0
|17
|0
|0
|17
|Lowville
|38
|258
|8
|41
|299
|South Lewis
|24
|182
|1
|44
|226
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|15
|172
|5
|39
|211
|Canton
|70
|197
|2
|24
|221
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|21
|0
|8
|29
|Colton-Pierrepont
|3
|91
|0
|14
|105
|Edwards-Knox
|7
|94
|2
|25
|119
|Gouverneur
|33
|322
|2
|73
|395
|Hammond
|2
|25
|2
|8
|33
|Hermon-Dekalb
|15
|76
|3
|21
|97
|Heuvelton
|0
|57
|0
|19
|76
|Lisbon
|0
|51
|0
|7
|58
|Madrid-Waddington
|21
|164
|1
|27
|191
|Massena
|69
|406
|6
|69
|475
|Morristown
|12
|54
|0
|15
|69
|Norwood-Norfolk
|32
|188
|11
|43
|241
|Ogdensburg
|40
|221
|10
|59
|280
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|5
|46
|2
|25
|71
|Potsdam
|17
|150
|2
|60
|210
Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.