COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients increase in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health confirmed additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
On January 5, Public Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 950 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths.
Of the 950 positive cases, 739 have recovered. There are 464 individuals under quarantine, 199 are under isolation and 19 are hospitalized.
22,042 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.
Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System. All statistics are listed below.
Lewis County General Hospital
- 10 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients
- 2 ICU COVID-19 positive patients
- 64 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak
- 48 total patients discharged
- 4 patient deaths
- 8 staff COVID-19 cases
Residential Health Care Facility
- 1 COVID-19 positive residents
- 22 Resident recoveries
- 15 Residents Discharged
- 3 COVID-19 related deaths
- 2 staff COVID-19 case
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.
Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.
