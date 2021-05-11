COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise amid new recoveries in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the weekend, Jefferson County reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and recoveries.

Specifically, Jefferson County Public Health Service reported 62 new positive tests over three days and an one new hospitalization, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to seven.

However, recoveries also increased by 74.

Over the same three day period there was also no change in assisted living cases or number of COVID-19 fatalities.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

108,756 total tests

6,857 positive results

3.4% positive, 14-day average

6,569 individuals recovered

411 individuals in mandatory quarantine

6 individuals in precautionary quarantine

196 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.