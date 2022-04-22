JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to be on the rise in Jefferson County.

According to Jefferson County officials, 87 new cases were confirmed in a three-day period. This was confirmed in a bi-weekly on April 21. Hospitalizations increased to seven.

These new cases also resulted in an increase in mandatory isolations. At the time of the report, there were 139 Jefferson County residents in isolation with the virus.

Jefferson County also had two COVID-19 cases in assisted living facilities, but no cases in nursing homes.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed in the report on April 21. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 165 in the county.

The County’s Center for Disease Control Community Level remained “high” on Thursday. This is due to Jefferson County’s case rate per 100,00 reaching 151.14.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.

Jefferson County will provide the next COVID-19 report on Monday, April 25.