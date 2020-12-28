COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County surpass 2K since beginning of pandemic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health have reported that COVID-19 cases have surpassed two thousand.

There have been 2,097 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

38 new cases were confirmed in the county on December 25, 36 on December 26 and 25 new cases on December 27, 2020.

Of the total number of positive cases 22 are currently hospitalized.

As of December 22 there have been 137,870 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

