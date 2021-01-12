COVID-19 cases increase by 3 in Beaver River Central School District

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beaver River Central School District has confirmed an additional rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd G. Green confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the District. Green stated that one student and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

However, according to Green, the student was not in school while infectious.

Superintendent Green added that the District is working with Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing and identify potentially exposed individuals. Those considered close contacts will be notified by Public Health.

As of January 11, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases within the Beaver River Central School District.

Total student COVID-19 cases Total staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Beaver River Elementary School 11 0 11 Beaver River Middle School 6 1 7 Beaver River High School 6 2 8 TOTAL 26

LATEST STORIES: