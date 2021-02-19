COVID-19 cases increase by 57 in St. Lawrence County on Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases increased by 57 as St. Lawrence County closed out the work week.
This was confirmed in a report released by St. Lawrence County Public Health on Friday. There have been 5,782 COVID-19 cases in the County since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total number of positive cases:
- 5,059 have been released from isolation
- 638 are currently active
- 36 are currently hospitalized
- 75 residents have died from the virus
As of February 18 there have been 205,544 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132