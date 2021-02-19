COVID-19 cases increase by 57 in St. Lawrence County on Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases increased by 57 as St. Lawrence County closed out the work week.

This was confirmed in a report released by St. Lawrence County Public Health on Friday. There have been 5,782 COVID-19 cases in the County since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,059 have been released from isolation

638 are currently active

36 are currently hospitalized

75 residents have died from the virus

As of February 18 there have been 205,544 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132