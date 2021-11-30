COVID-19 cases increase in North Country schools following Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID cases are increasing across the North Country region.

This includes spikes in local school districts as cases continue to be confirmed among students, staff and faculty.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 13 and November 29. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 8 0 10 18 Belleville Henderson 8 24 6 14 38 Carthage 29 155 17 57 212 General Brown 36 78 4 13 91 Indian River 37 152 16 40 192 LaFargeville 8 28 1 5 33 Lyme 15 22 0 0 22 Sackets Harbor 0 15 1 2 17 South Jefferson 53 75 7 29 157 Thousand Islands 21 35 2 8 43 Watertown 86 289 12 44 333 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 10 49 1 10 59 Copenhagen 36 44 10 11 55 Harrisville 2 11 0 0 11 Lowville 27 71 2 10 81 South Lewis 14 66 8 18 84 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 11 89 6 22 111 Canton 17 69 1 7 76 Clifton-Fine 0 2 1 1 3 Colton-Pierrepont 2 42 1 7 49 Edwards-Knox 11 21 2 4 25 Gouverneur 56 123 10 22 154 Hammond 5 8 0 1 9 Hermon-Dekalb 8 31 1 8 39 Heuvelton 10 25 4 9 34 Lisbon 11 25 2 4 29 Madrid-Waddington 10 52 0 4 56 Massena 36 141 13 29 170 Morristown 1 27 2 11 38 Norwood-Norfolk 10 45 3 10 55 Ogdensburg 7 113 1 12 125 Parishville-Hopkinton 4 15 0 6 21 Potsdam 6 45 12 20 65 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.