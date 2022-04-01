WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are on the decline across the North Country.
In each county’s final report for March, no new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed and overall there were less than 100 new cases confirmed in the tri-county region. All three counties also had “LOW” COVID-19 community levels.
A breakdown of each county is included below as of data made available on March 31:
Jefferson County
- New Cases: 16
- New Deaths: 0
- Active Cases: 84
- Hospitalizations: 6
Since the start of the pandemic, Jefferson County has confirmed 25.139 and there have been 162 deaths since the first fatality was reported on July 30, 2020.
Lewis County
- New Cases: 6
- New Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 1
As of March 31, there had been 6,730 total COVID-19 cases and 51 Lewis County residents had died from the virus.
St. Lawrence County
- New Cases: 61
- New Deaths : 0
- Active Cases: 235
- Hospitalizations: 6
To date, St. Lawrence County has reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases among residents. As of March 31, there had been 183 COVID-related deaths in the county.
Despite declining COVID-19 rates in the North Country, Public Health officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions.
Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.