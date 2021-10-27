COVID-19 cases rise among Jefferson County residents and in nursing homes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County reported a rise in COVID-19 cases on October 26.

According to Jefferson County officials, on Tuesday, 431 COVID-19 tests were processed, and out of that number, 39 were positive. The county saw a similar number of recoveries, as 32 residents were released from mandatory isolation.

However, there are now 422 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus. Out of that number, 38 are in nursing homes in the county, and 26 county residents are hospitalized. There are an additional 639 residents in mandatory quarantine with the virus.

No new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, but since the start of the pandemic, 98 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. Its seven-day positivity rate now stands at 6%.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.