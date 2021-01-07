COVID-19 cases rise in Akwesasne: 13 remain active

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has continued to report a rise in COVID-19 cases under the tribes jurisdiction.
On Wednesday, the EOC reported 3 new cases in Akwesasne with 22 being quarantined.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 5,488 total tests
- 91 positive results
- 78 individuals recovered
- 13 active cases
- 0 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Additionally, the Tribe’s Health Services is currently administering 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Currently, elders, healthcare and frontline workers are being prioritized to receive the vaccine. Those who qualify can call (518) 333-0230 to have their name added to the list.
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
