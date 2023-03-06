WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A spike in COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

As of Saturday, March 4, twelve residents and nine staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update from Samaritan Health. Seven residents also recovered from COVID-19.

Prior to this update, one resident COVID-19 case had been reported from the facility on Sunday, February 26.

However, Samaritan confirmed that these cases do not impact family visitation.

Visitors are still required to follow infection prevention practices and guidelines. This includes testing for COVID-19 before visiting the facility and monitoring for symptoms of infection.

Full visitation guidelines can be found on the Samaritan Health website.