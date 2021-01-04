COVID-19 cases surge in the New Year: St. Lawrence County reports 262 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the New Year.

Sadly, 5 new deaths have been confirmed related to the coronavirus.

Additionally, since January 1, 262 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; with 33 new cases on Monday.

There have been 2,685 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 707 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,932 cases have been released from isolation and 25 are currently hospitalized. There have been 46 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 4 there have been 145,439 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

