WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School was back in session this week following a holiday break and the start to the New Year.
Prior to the beginning of sessions resuming, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.
But despite these strategies, COVID-19 cases continued to surge throughout the North Country in the first week of 2022, quickly impacting North Country schools.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed since the final report before the holidays on December 23, through January 6. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|1
|21
|2
|13
|36
|Belleville Henderson
|5
|34
|4
|20
|56
|Carthage
|15
|209
|13
|89
|298
|General Brown
|10
|122
|6
|22
|144
|Indian River
|59
|284
|17
|69
|353
|LaFargeville
|6
|45
|4
|14
|59
|Lyme
|13
|45
|4
|4
|49
|Sackets Harbor
|3
|23
|4
|6
|29
|South Jefferson
|39
|199
|19
|57
|256
|Thousand Islands
|24
|79
|5
|16
|95
|Watertown
|18
|362
|11
|69
|431
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|24
|83
|16
|32
|115
|Copenhagen
|3
|51
|2
|16
|67
|Harrisville
|0
|17
|0
|0
|17
|Lowville
|27
|137
|9
|24
|161
|South Lewis
|18
|126
|10
|33
|159
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|12
|129
|6
|29
|158
|Canton
|12
|90
|2
|13
|103
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|13
|0
|6
|19
|Colton-Pierrepont
|23
|74
|3
|13
|87
|Edwards-Knox
|10
|54
|7
|20
|74
|Gouverneur
|18
|219
|15
|55
|274
|Hammond
|4
|14
|2
|5
|19
|Hermon-Dekalb
|4
|44
|2
|14
|58
|Heuvelton
|3
|44
|2
|15
|59
|Lisbon
|0
|37
|0
|5
|42
|Madrid-Waddington
|12
|86
|4
|18
|104
|Massena
|23
|260
|5
|51
|311
|Morristown
|2
|37
|1
|15
|52
|Norwood-Norfolk
|40
|109
|8
|27
|136
|Ogdensburg
|14
|148
|10
|30
|178
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|3
|29
|11
|22
|51
|Potsdam
|20
|78
|15
|28
|121
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
