WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School was back in session this week following a holiday break and the start to the New Year.

Prior to the beginning of sessions resuming, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

But despite these strategies, COVID-19 cases continued to surge throughout the North Country in the first week of 2022, quickly impacting North Country schools.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed since the final report before the holidays on December 23, through January 6. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria12121336
Belleville Henderson53442056
Carthage152091389298
General Brown10122622144
Indian River592841769353
LaFargeville64541459
Lyme13454449
Sackets Harbor3234629
South Jefferson391991957256
Thousand Islands247951695
Watertown183621169431
Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River24831632115
Copenhagen35121667
Harrisville0170017
Lowville27137924161
South Lewis181261033159
St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls12129629158
Canton1290213103
Clifton-Fine0130619
Colton-Pierrepont237431387
Edwards-Knox105472074
Gouverneur182191555274
Hammond4142519
Hermon-Dekalb44421458
Heuvelton34421559
Lisbon0370542
Madrid-Waddington1286418104
Massena23260551311
Morristown23711552
Norwood-Norfolk40109827136
Ogdensburg141481030178
Parishville-Hopkinton329112251
Potsdam20781528121
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.