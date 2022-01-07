WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School was back in session this week following a holiday break and the start to the New Year.

Prior to the beginning of sessions resuming, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

But despite these strategies, COVID-19 cases continued to surge throughout the North Country in the first week of 2022, quickly impacting North Country schools.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed since the final report before the holidays on December 23, through January 6. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 1 21 2 13 36 Belleville Henderson 5 34 4 20 56 Carthage 15 209 13 89 298 General Brown 10 122 6 22 144 Indian River 59 284 17 69 353 LaFargeville 6 45 4 14 59 Lyme 13 45 4 4 49 Sackets Harbor 3 23 4 6 29 South Jefferson 39 199 19 57 256 Thousand Islands 24 79 5 16 95 Watertown 18 362 11 69 431 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 24 83 16 32 115 Copenhagen 3 51 2 16 67 Harrisville 0 17 0 0 17 Lowville 27 137 9 24 161 South Lewis 18 126 10 33 159 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 12 129 6 29 158 Canton 12 90 2 13 103 Clifton-Fine 0 13 0 6 19 Colton-Pierrepont 23 74 3 13 87 Edwards-Knox 10 54 7 20 74 Gouverneur 18 219 15 55 274 Hammond 4 14 2 5 19 Hermon-Dekalb 4 44 2 14 58 Heuvelton 3 44 2 15 59 Lisbon 0 37 0 5 42 Madrid-Waddington 12 86 4 18 104 Massena 23 260 5 51 311 Morristown 2 37 1 15 52 Norwood-Norfolk 40 109 8 27 136 Ogdensburg 14 148 10 30 178 Parishville-Hopkinton 3 29 11 22 51 Potsdam 20 78 15 28 121 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

