COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, Public Health confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases,
There have been 3,067 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 886 of which are currently active.
Of the total number of positive cases, 2,133 cases have been released from isolation and 24 are currently hospitalized. There have been 48 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of January 6 there have been 149,472 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
