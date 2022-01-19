LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional were lives were lost to COVID-19 in Lewis County.

On Tuesday, Lewis County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths among residents. These occurred between January 14 and January 18. Since the start of the pandemic, 43 Lewis County lives have been lost to COVID-19.

In this same time frame, 219 new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed in the county. This brought the total number of isolations to 241, with 14 residents hospitalized. At the time of the report, 235 individuals were also under quarantine.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.