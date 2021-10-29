COVID-19 claims 3 more Jefferson County lives, death toll exceeds 100

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The deadly coronavirus is continuing to impact Jefferson County.

In a daily report on October 28, Jefferson County officials confirmed that three additional residents died from the coronavirus. These deaths were reported since the last report on October 27, which also logged two additional fatalities. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 103 COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County.

Additionally, in the report on Thursday, 78 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There are now 479 individuals in mandatory isolation, with 22 hospitalized, 46 in nursing homes and one in an assisted living facility. There are an additional 690 residents in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate also slightly increase to 6.2% on Thursday. The County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.