ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 Community Level designated by the CDC continues to be low in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on March 17 in St. Lawrence County stating that the COVID-19 Community Level is now “LOW.”

This was as the county recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases since the last count on the previous day, but logged only six hospitalizations with one in the ICU.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Thursday. However, there have been 181 since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 17, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 121.59, new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period were 7.8 and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.6%.

The County also had a 60.6% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,284 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.