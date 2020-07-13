COVID-19 concerns cause Snug Harbor Bar Restaurant to temporarily close

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Due to COVID-19 exposure concerns, The Snug Harbor Bar Restaurant has announced their temporary closure.
Following a staff member being exposed to the Coronavirus, the business stated their closure early on July 12 and confirmed until announced otherwise later that day.
According to the Snug Harbor Bar Restaurant Marina & Hideaway facebook page, the employee was exposed to the virus at their second job. All other staff members will also be tested and the business will remain closed until it is deemed safe for the public.
Stated by the business: “As we get the rest of the results back we will let people know if there is a positive result. Keep in mind we feel the chances are low that one of us is positive as we are all wearing masks and social distancing but we want to be certain.”
The full statements can be found on the restaurants facebook.
LATEST STORIES:
- 7-13-20: Clear skies overnight give way to comfortable temperatures tomorrow
- Second stimulus check: As White House signals support, payments become campaign issue
- Dog training after quarantine
- SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
- Samaritan designated as NYS COVID-19 collection site, along with other North Country hospitals
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.