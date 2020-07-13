COVID-19 concerns cause Snug Harbor Bar Restaurant to temporarily close

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Due to COVID-19 exposure concerns, The Snug Harbor Bar Restaurant has announced their temporary closure.

Following a staff member being exposed to the Coronavirus, the business stated their closure early on July 12 and confirmed until announced otherwise later that day.

According to the Snug Harbor Bar Restaurant Marina & Hideaway facebook page, the employee was exposed to the virus at their second job. All other staff members will also be tested and the business will remain closed until it is deemed safe for the public.

Stated by the business: “As we get the rest of the results back we will let people know if there is a positive result. Keep in mind we feel the chances are low that one of us is positive as we are all wearing masks and social distancing but we want to be certain.”

The full statements can be found on the restaurants facebook.

