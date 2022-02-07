LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A resident has died from COVID-19 at a nursing home in Lowville.

On February 4, the Lewis County Health System’s Residential Health Care Facility confirmed that a resident died from COVID-related complications. This resident lived on the second floor and the individual’s family was notified.

Following this death, the Facility completed outbreak testing on its second and fourth floors on February 4. Outbreak testing was done on the first and third floors on February 3. No new COVID cases were identified during this testing.

Since a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported on January 2, the Facility has had 36 COVID-19 cases among residents. As of February 4, there were four active cases in the facility.

Due to the positive cases, resident exposure testing is being done every three to five days. Residents on all floors are on transmission-based precautions.

Visitation remains open at the Residential Health Care Facility, but all visitors are required to wear a gown, gloves, shield and a facility-issued mask. A negative COVID-19 test result is also required one day prior to visiting.