COVID-19 deaths, cases, quarantines rise in Lewis County on Wednesday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health is is continue to respond to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Public Health sadly confirmed the tenth COVID-19 related death on Wednesday. Additionally, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the County.

There have been a total of 813 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported ten COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 813 positive cases, 634 have recovered. There are 628 individuals under quarantine, 169 are under isolation and 13 are hospitalized.

21,418 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital 7 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients 4 ICU COVID-19 positive patients 56 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak 42 total patients discharged 6 staff COVID-19 cases

Residential Health Care Facility 3 COVID-19 positive residents 20 Resident recoveries 14 Residents Discharged 3 COVID-19 related deaths 1 staff COVID-19 case



Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

LATEST STORIES: