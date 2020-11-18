COVID-19 detected in Watertown’s wastewater, ‘prediction of increased cases and hospitalizations’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Traces of the coronavirus have officially been detected in the City of Watertown’s wastewater.

Jefferson County Public Health Service has announced that “quantifiable” COVID-19 was present in influent points of the city’s wastewater facility. According to Public Health these reports are in correlation with recent spikes in coronavirus infections the County has recently seen.

JCPHS stated that in July of 2020, the department partnered with the City of Watertown to submit wastewater samples to a laboratory in Syracuse , N.Y., to conduct weekly testing. These samples have been tested specifically to determine the quantifiable presence of the virus.

As of November 17, COVID-19 has been detected in the City’s wastewater, and as stated by Jefferson County Public Health Service, the samples “demonstrate a significant presence of virus, support the increase in transmissions currently happening, and are a prediction of increased cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks.”

The City of Watertown’s wastewater treatment facility currently services approximately 55 thousand people.

Jefferson County Public Health Service also urged any local resident to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Those wishing to be tested for the coronavirus are recommended to contact their healthcare provider prior to testing.

