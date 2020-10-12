COVID-19 Halloween: St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services illustrates best practices

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the October holiday weeks away, the anticipation of Halloween is building in the North Country.
However, as many Halloween events have been cancelled and continuing concerns of COVID-19, questions regarding the safety of favorite activities are in question.
But the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services has provided some answers. This includes information for trick-or-treaters, homeowners, parents and halloween party hosts.
Trick or Treaters.
- Keep groups small
- Limit time spent at each house
- Wear a face covering over mouth and nose
- Sanitize hands frequently
- Wash hands before eating candy
Homeowners
- Do not hand out candy if sick
- Wear face coverings over mouth and nose
- Consider alternative candy distribution methods
- Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of home entrances
- Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or treater
- Create grab-and-go candy bags.
Parents or Guardians
- Stay home if sick
- Encourage neighbors to participate in alternative trick-or-treating
- Education children about safety and social distancing expectations
- Wear face coverings
- Encourage children to unwrap candy, throw out the wrapper, and wash their hands before eating it.
Party Hosts
- Consider virtual gatherings or car parades
- Limit guests to family or close friends
- Ask guests not to attend if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed
- Wear face coverings
- Encourage 6-foot social distancing
- Host outdoor parties
- Disinfect before and after the party
The Office of Emergency Services also requests community members to not use cleaning products to wipe down candy. According to the National Health Institute, allowing the candy to sit for 72-hours will naturally kill the virus.
