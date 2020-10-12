COVID-19 Halloween: St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services illustrates best practices

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the October holiday weeks away, the anticipation of Halloween is building in the North Country.

However, as many Halloween events have been cancelled and continuing concerns of COVID-19, questions regarding the safety of favorite activities are in question.

But the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services has provided some answers. This includes information for trick-or-treaters, homeowners, parents and halloween party hosts.

Trick or Treaters.

Keep groups small

Limit time spent at each house

Wear a face covering over mouth and nose

Sanitize hands frequently

Wash hands before eating candy

Homeowners

Do not hand out candy if sick

Wear face coverings over mouth and nose

Consider alternative candy distribution methods

Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of home entrances

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or treater

Create grab-and-go candy bags.

Parents or Guardians

Stay home if sick

Encourage neighbors to participate in alternative trick-or-treating

Education children about safety and social distancing expectations

Wear face coverings

Encourage children to unwrap candy, throw out the wrapper, and wash their hands before eating it.

Party Hosts

Consider virtual gatherings or car parades

Limit guests to family or close friends

Ask guests not to attend if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed

Wear face coverings

Encourage 6-foot social distancing

Host outdoor parties

Disinfect before and after the party

The Office of Emergency Services also requests community members to not use cleaning products to wipe down candy. According to the National Health Institute, allowing the candy to sit for 72-hours will naturally kill the virus.

