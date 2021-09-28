COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-related complications continue to be on the rise in Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County officials confirmed that in a 24-hour period an additional three residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. There are now 15 individuals receiving treatment at Jefferson County hospitals.

In the daily report, officials also confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 349 individuals in mandatory isolation and an additional 776 in mandatory quarantine in the county.

However, in the same timeframe, recoveries also increased by 29. The county’s positivity slightly decreased to 5.4%. There were also no new COVID-19 deaths.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.