COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and cases increase in Jefferson County on Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and cases all increased.

According to Public Health, positive cases increased by 42, hospitalizations by four and sadly, once resident died due to COVID-19 complications

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

55,926 total tests

5,001 positive results

5.7% positive, 14-day average

4,603 individuals recovered

770 individuals in mandatory quarantine

175 individuals in precautionary quarantine

304 individuals in mandatory isolation

19 hospitalizations

75 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.