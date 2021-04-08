COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in St. Lawrence County on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.
This was confirmed in a daily update from Public Health which also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total overall number of cases to 6,801 since the start of the pandemic.
Of the positive cases six remain hospitalized, 186 are active and 6,521 have been released from isolation.
94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
As of April 7, 278,811 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.
Download the ABC50 for exclusive COVID-19 updates
Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton): 315-379-8132