COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in St. Lawrence County on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Public Health which also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total overall number of cases to 6,801 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the positive cases six remain hospitalized, 186 are active and 6,521 have been released from isolation.

94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 7, 278,811 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

