COVID-19 impacts on North Country reflected in community health survey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recently released survey has detailed the impacts of the coronavirus throughout the North Country.

The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization officially released results from their 2020 Community Health Survey.

The Community Health Survey sampled adults in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties based on health services, personal health, current lifestyle and COVID-19.

According to FDRHPO, several measures were dramatically impacted by COVID-19. This included self-reported physical and mental health, emergency room visits and exercise opportunities. All measures were recorded to decrease in 2020.

“It is important to note that this survey was conducted in June of 2020, while the region was still under restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Megan Donato, FDRHPO Data Analyst. “While the extent cannot be directly measured, the effects of the pandemic certainly contributed to differences in the findings. This was to be expected, as the pandemic took its toll on many factors that influence an individual’s health.”

Details from the survey determined the following for North Country residents:

81% have a personal doctor or health care provider

29% have participated in a telemedicine visit

79% are working to improve their health

86% indicated satisfaction with the availability of outdoor exercise or activity opportunities

71% are interested in being tests with the COVID-19 antibody test

Additionally, the survey determined that the rate of alcohol consumption has increased in 2020. Approximately 80% of adults in 2020 indicate that they drink alcohol. Approximately 61% of adults currently indicate that they drink alcohol at least 1-2 times per month or more; an increase from 52% in 2019.

Results of this survey are key to community health planning and to measuring progress toward community health goals,” concludes Ms. Donato. “FDRHPO and other healthcare stakeholders use this data to develop actionable items that target the North Country’s specific healthcare needs.”

According to FDRHPO, the 2020 survey sample size was 2,436 with an average margin of error of ±2.5%. The full survey can be read below:

