COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 12 confirmed cases, 3 recovered

JEFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The drive-thru testing site operated by Samaritan in Watertown has been performing COVID-19 tests since its opening at Summit Drive on March 19.

The site had 152 appointments as of March 30.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, there have been 12 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County.

To date, there are nine individuals in mandatory isolation, 23 in mandatory quarantine and 81 in precautionary quarantine. Three individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

There have been 425 COVID-19 tests performed in the county. Of those, 339 have been negative and 74 are pending.

