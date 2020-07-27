JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County, combined from over the weekend and today. There have been 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 11,808 total tests
- 11,623 negative results
- 185 positive results
- 155 individuals recovered
- 123 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 582 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 28 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Retirement of Watertown Police Department Sergeant
- COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 12 new cases
- Multiple states warn not to use unsolicited packages of seeds sent through the mail
- Occupational fraud trends article written by SUNY Canton Assistant Professor
- First-in-the-Nation technology partnership assisted New Yorkers during COVID-19 crisis
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.