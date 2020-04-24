COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 2 new cases confirmed, 46 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County since yesterday’s update. There have been a total of 59 positive cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,304 total tests
- 1,245 negative results
- 59 positive results
- 66 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 46 individuals recovered
- 24 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 10 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 individuals hospitalized
Jefferson County Public Health is working with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
There have been more 270,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.
