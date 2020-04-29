COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 26 additional people tested, no new cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County today. There have been 60 confirmed cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 1,438 total tests
  • 1,378 negative results
  • 60 confirmed cases
  • 51 recovered
  • 87 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 56 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 6 individuals in isolation
  • 3 individuals hospitalized

There have been almost 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

