COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 26 additional people tested, no new cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County today. There have been 60 confirmed cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,438 total tests

1,378 negative results

60 confirmed cases

51 recovered

87 individuals in precautionary quarantine

56 individuals in mandatory quarantine

6 individuals in isolation

3 individuals hospitalized

There have been almost 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

