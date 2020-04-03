COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 557 individuals have been tested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County since the epidemic hit, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health.

The current statistics for Jefferson County are:

557 total tests

20 positive tests

480 negative tests

57 pending tests

124 individuals in precautionary quarantine

37 individuals in mandatory quarantine

12 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 individuals pending isolation assignment

Five individuals in Jefferson County have recovered from COVID-19.

Of all positive cases to date, 75% are among Jefferson County individuals in the age range of 20-39. Given this statistic, it is crucially important that everyone, including those who are young and feel healthy and well, take the following steps to protect the community:

Stay home as much as possible

Keep 6 feet between you and others

Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, often

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

There are currently 102,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.