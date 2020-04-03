COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 557 individuals have been tested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County since the epidemic hit, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health.

The current statistics for Jefferson County are:

  • 557 total tests
  • 20 positive tests
  • 480 negative tests
  • 57 pending tests
  • 124 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 37 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 12 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 3 individuals pending isolation assignment

Five individuals in Jefferson County have recovered from COVID-19.

Of all positive cases to date, 75% are among Jefferson County individuals in the age range of 20-39. Given this statistic, it is crucially important that everyone, including those who are young and feel healthy and well, take the following steps to protect the community:

  • Stay home as much as possible
  • Keep 6 feet between you and others
  • Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, often
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick

There are currently 102,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

