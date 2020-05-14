COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 67 confirmed cases, 63 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There was one new case of the coronavirus confirmed in Jefferson County today. There have been a total of 67 positive cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 2,437 total tests
  • 2,370 negative results
  • 67 positive results
  • 63 individuals recovered
  • 30 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 26 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 4 individuals in mandatory isolation

