COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 70 confirmed cases, 66 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 70 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 3,853 total tests
- 3,783 negative results
- 70 positive results
- 66 individuals recovered
- 21 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 114 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 4 individuals in mandatory isolation
