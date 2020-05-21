COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 70 confirmed cases, 66 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 70 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 3,853 total tests
  • 3,783 negative results
  • 70 positive results
  • 66 individuals recovered
  • 21 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 114 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 4 individuals in mandatory isolation

