COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 70 confirmed cases, 66 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 70 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

3,853 total tests

3,783 negative results

70 positive results

66 individuals recovered

21 individuals in mandatory quarantine

114 individuals in precautionary quarantine

4 individuals in mandatory isolation

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.