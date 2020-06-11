COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 79 confirmed cases, 74 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 5,895 total tests
- 5,816 negative results
- 79 positive results
- 74 individuals recovered
- 55 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 103 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 5 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicated case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
