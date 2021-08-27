COVID-19 in Jefferson County: Infection rate continues to increase

JEFFERSON COUNYY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate continues to increase in Jefferson County.

County officials confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county’s 14-day positivity rate to 3.6%, up from 3.4% the prior day.

No new deaths were reported. The county confirmed its second death this month on August 24. Since the start of the pandemic, 89 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the virus. As of Thursday, there were no current confirmed cases in the county’s assisted living or nursing home facilities.

Jefferson County remains an area of substantial community transmission. County residents are urged to isolation themselves if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms can take two days to two weeks to appear after exposure. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.