COVID-19 in Jefferson County: No new cases, 63 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 66 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

2,125 total tests

2,059 negative results

66 positive results

63 individuals recovered

33 individuals in mandatory quarantine

26 individuals in precautionary quarantine

3 individuals in mandatory isolation

There have been over 338,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.