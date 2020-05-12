COVID-19 in Jefferson County: No new cases, 63 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 66 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 2,125 total tests
- 2,059 negative results
- 66 positive results
- 63 individuals recovered
- 33 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 26 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 3 individuals in mandatory isolation
There have been over 338,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
