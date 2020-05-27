COVID-19 in Jefferson County: No new cases, 70 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 4,463 total tests
  • 4,392 negative results
  • 71 positive results
  • 70 individuals recovered
  • 6 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 96 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 1 individuals in mandatory isolation

