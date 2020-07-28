JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 11,900 total tests
- 11,715 negative results
- 185 positive results
- 157 individuals recovered
- 98 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 741 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 26 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- As Lewis lies in state, Dems push for movement on voting rights bill
- Hearings held on U.S. Park Police behavior before Trump’s church photo
- Nadler to Barr: ‘You’re projecting fear, violence nationwide’
- Democrats and Republicans want to protect US medical supply chains
- COVID-19 in Jefferson County: no new cases
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.