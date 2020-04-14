COVID-19 in Jefferson County: Number of mandatory quarantine cases decreases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County since the epidemic hit the North Country.

Jefferson County Public Health released the following COVID-19 statistics for the county today:

1,065 total tests

1,108 negative tests

47 positive tests

14 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 individuals hospitalized

30 individuals recovered

51 individuals in precautionary quarantine

67 individuals in mandatory quarantine

The number of mandatory quarantine cases continue to drop from a high last Thursday of 129 to 67 individuals currently. The number of precautionary quarantines have increased, but Jefferson County Public Health stated in an email that it is likely due to a very slow weekend of test reports being forwarded to Public Health.

There are currently over 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

