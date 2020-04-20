COVID-19 in Jefferson County: Number of precautionary quarantines decreases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 55 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County since the virus hit the North Country.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,211 total tests

1,156 negative results

55 positive results

60 individuals in mandatory quarantine

36 individuals recovered

16 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 individuals in precautionary quarantine

3 individuals hospitalized

Jefferson County is working with New York State to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There are currently more than 240,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

