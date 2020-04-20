COVID-19 in Jefferson County: Number of precautionary quarantines decreases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 55 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County since the virus hit the North Country.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 1,211 total tests
  • 1,156 negative results
  • 55 positive results
  • 60 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 36 individuals recovered
  • 16 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 4 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 3 individuals hospitalized

Jefferson County is working with New York State to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There are currently more than 240,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

