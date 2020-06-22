JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 7,166 total tests
- 7,080 negative results
- 86 positive results
- 78 individuals recovered
- 40 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 104 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 8 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- After DACA ruling, Trump heads to border to see wall
- ‘They’re the original gig-workers’: Musicians financially impacted by coronavirus crisis
- Congress sets sights on addressing racial inequalities in work, healthcare
- COVID-19 in Jefferson County: One new case, 78 individuals recovered
- One new case of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, 216 total positive cases
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.