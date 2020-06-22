COVID-19 in Jefferson County: One new case, 78 individuals recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

7,166 total tests

7,080 negative results

86 positive results

78 individuals recovered

40 individuals in mandatory quarantine

104 individuals in precautionary quarantine

8 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 individuals hospitalized

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.