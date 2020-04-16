COVID-19 in Jefferson County: One new positive case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There has been one new positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Jefferson County since yesterday’s update.

The following are the current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,111 total tests

1,063 negative tests

48 positive tests

12 individuals in mandatory isolation

17 individuals in precautionary quarantine

74 individuals in mandatory quarantine

2 individuals hospitalized

34 individuals recovered

To date, there are more than 222,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

