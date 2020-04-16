COVID-19 in Jefferson County: One new positive case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There has been one new positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Jefferson County since yesterday’s update.
The following are the current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,111 total tests
- 1,063 negative tests
- 48 positive tests
- 12 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 17 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 74 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 2 individuals hospitalized
- 34 individuals recovered
To date, there are more than 222,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.
