COVID-19 in Jefferson County: two new cases, 92 individuals recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

8,851 total tests

8,740 negative results

111 positive results

93 individuals recovered

16 individuals in mandatory quarantine

126 individuals in precautionary quarantine

16 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 individuals hospitalized

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.