COVID-19 in Jefferson County: Two new cases, 92 individuals recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

8,582 total tests

8,474 negative results

108 positive results

92 individuals recovered

14 individuals in mandatory quarantine

125 individuals in precautionary quarantine

13 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 individuals hospitalized

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

