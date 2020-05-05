COVID-19 in Lewis County: 11 total cases confirmed, 11 pending results

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country and all eleven have recovered, according to Lewis County Public Health.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 370 total tests
- 348 negative results
- 11 pending results
- 11 confirmed cases
- 11 individuals recovered
- 11 individuals under quarantine
Lewis County Public Health urges those in the community to continue practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently. Those who must go out should wear a mask or cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
