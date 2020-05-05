COVID-19 in Lewis County: 11 total cases confirmed, 11 pending results

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country and all eleven have recovered, according to Lewis County Public Health.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

370 total tests

348 negative results

11 pending results

11 confirmed cases

11 individuals recovered

11 individuals under quarantine

Lewis County Public Health urges those in the community to continue practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently. Those who must go out should wear a mask or cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

