Live Now
Governor Cuomo gives daily coronavirus briefing

COVID-19 in Lewis County: 11 total cases confirmed, 11 pending results

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country and all eleven have recovered, according to Lewis County Public Health.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

  • 370 total tests
  • 348 negative results
  • 11 pending results
  • 11 confirmed cases
  • 11 individuals recovered
  • 11 individuals under quarantine

Lewis County Public Health urges those in the community to continue practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently. Those who must go out should wear a mask or cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story