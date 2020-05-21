COVID-19 in Lewis County: 22 confirmed cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus it the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 1,489 total tests
- 1,430 negative results
- 37 pending results
- 22 confirmed cases
- 79 individuals under quarantine
- 14 individuals recovered
- 8 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone who needs to go out for an essential task or work must wear a mask or use a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
