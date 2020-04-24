COVID-19 in Lewis County: 274 people have been tested, no new cases today

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County today. There have been a total of 11 confirmed cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics provided by Lewis County Public Health:

24 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals under isolation

274 total tests

254 negative results

9 pending results

11 confirmed cases

8 individuals recovered

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms, such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing, washing hands and using face coverings when in public and in situations where proper social distancing cannot be maintained.

