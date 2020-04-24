LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County today. There have been a total of 11 confirmed cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 24 individuals under quarantine
- 3 individuals under isolation
- 274 total tests
- 254 negative results
- 9 pending results
- 11 confirmed cases
- 8 individuals recovered
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms, such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing, washing hands and using face coverings when in public and in situations where proper social distancing cannot be maintained.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 11:30 a.m.
- Lysol warns against consuming, injecting cleaning products after Trump’s remarks
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: 274 people have been tested, no new cases today
- 4-24-20: Cloudy skies will clear this afternoon, making way for sunshine and temperatures in the 50s
- Cornell students create new virtual Quarantine Buddy program amid COVID-19
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.